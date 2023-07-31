Heat alerts for millions in the Southern US, while Northeast sees cooler weather and storm damage

A cold front is expected to bring some relief from the extreme temperatures to the Northeast and New England this week, but the southern US will continue to swelter in hot weather for several more days. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: The Astoria pool is seen closed due to construction next to a spray park in Astoria Park amid a heatwave on July 28, 2023 in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens borough in New York City. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the city as humid temperatures soaring into the 90s hit NYC. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The FOX Forecast Center says that a high-pressure system that had been over the Southwest and South-Central US will move eastward by midweek, allowing temperatures in the Desert Southwest to cool down slightly and return to normal levels.

Temperatures will still be above 100 degrees, but not as dangerously high as they have been for the past weeks.

However, the heat and humidity will persist for millions across the southern US.

Southern states continues to face heat alerts

More than 73 million Americans from the southern Plains to the Southeast are under heat alerts as temperatures and heat indices soar above 100 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for parts of southern Kansas and the Florida Panhandle, where the heat could be dangerous.

Roofers sport hats to take cover from the sun during a heatwave in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Heat Advisories cover a larger area from Texas and the southern Plains to the Deep South, Gulf Coast, and Florida. The heat advisories include Dallas and Houston, as well as New Orleans, Orlando, and Miami.

Southern states still experience sweltering weather

The southern US will continue to swelter in extreme heat as the weekend wraps up, with more than 122 million Americans facing above-average temperatures.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees from Texas to the Mississippi Valley. But the humidity will make it feel much hotter. The heat indices will be well over 100 degrees across the South and Southeast.

Jacksonville, Florida, and Tampa will have a feels-like temperature of 105-110 degrees on Sunday.

Heat will persist in this new workweek

The South will face another day of scorching heat as the new workweek begins.

Heat and humidity will make it feel very unpleasant, with millions of people experiencing forecast high temperatures above 100 degrees across Texas and parts of Oklahoma and the Gulf Coast. The heat indices will also be well over 100 degrees, and some areas will have a feels-like temperature of above 110 degrees, such as Corpus Christi, Texas, and New Orleans.

Dallas and Tulsa will also have a feels-like temperature of nearly 110 degrees on Monday.

Northeast braces for severe weather and cooler temperatures with the arrival of a cold front

People run towards the atrium entrance at Gallery Place in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington during heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning across the area. (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsivais)(AP)

The heat and humidity that have been plaguing the Northeast and New England for several days will finally ease up as a cold front moves across the region. The cold front triggered strong storms from New England to the mid-Atlantic on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 80 mph reported in the Washington D.C. area.

The storms caused power outages for more than 250,000 customers across the region and some injuries. Authorities in Virginia are also investigating the death of a person in Prince William County after a tree fell onto a home. Police said on Facebook that the death may be “related to storms.”

Another cold front is expected to arrive in the Northeast and New England this week, bringing much cooler temperatures that will feel like fall in the region.

Some areas of northern New England had temperatures in the 50s on Sunday morning.