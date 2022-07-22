'Heat kills': 1,700 dead in Spain, Portugal this year, says WHO | 5 points
The impact of climate change has never been so pronounced before, perhaps. Europe is facing an unprecedented heatwave, which could - according to some experts - be only a prelude to what could get worse in the coming years. “Climate change is not new. Its consequences, however, are mounting season after season, year after year, with disastrous outcomes,” WHO regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, said in a statement. Shocking visuals are emerging from the continent of wildfires as temperatures shoot up to new records across countries.
Here are five points on the Europe heatwave:
1. This year, according to the world health body, 1,700 deaths - linked to the heatwave - have been reported in Spain and Portugal alone. “Over the past decades, hundreds of thousands of people have died as a result of extreme heat during extended heatwaves, often with simultaneous wildfires,” Kluge said in a statement on Friday.
2. Shockingly enough, the wildfires have even been reached as far as Scandinavia. In London, over 40 homes have been damaged this week. The United Kingdom saw saw temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius for the first time.
3. “Extreme heat exposure often exacerbates pre-existing health conditions. Heatstroke and other serious forms of hyperthermia – an abnormally high body temperature – cause suffering and premature death. Individuals at either end of life’s spectrum – infants and children, and older people – are at particular risk,” the latest WHO statement warns.
4. In Italy, extreme red heat warnings have been issued for at least 16 cities, news agency AFP reported.
5. Close to 40,000 hectares of forest in France are reported to have been destroyed in wildfires.
Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms improved after Paxlovid, says doctor
President Joe Biden's symptoms from Covid-19 improved overnight after his first full day on the Pfizer Inc. drug Paxlovid, his doctor said. Biden had an elevated temperature Wednesday night, of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, that “responded favorably” after he took acetaminophen, O'Connor added. Biden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, reporting mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough, and fatigue.
World food crisis expected to ease as Russia, Ukraine sign deals with UN, Turkey
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey clearing the way for key grain exports to world markets amid the conflict, Reuters reported. The United Nations said it expects the deal to resume Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of five million tonnes a month. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In $ 1.6 million wine heist, duo caught after 9-month search: Report
Detectives on the lookout for a pair of "skilled thieves" - suspected of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth more than €1.6 million (£1.4 million) from a Spanish restaurant in October last year - have apprehended two persons following a nine-month international police investigation that concluded in Croatia. The robbery was well organised, with the burglars visiting the restaurant three times to prepare for the raid, officials said.
India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years
India has extended eight lines of credit worth $1.85 billion to Sri Lanka over the past 10 years to boost development in sectors such as railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilisers, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. In January, India extended a $400-million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation framework and deferred successive payments to the Asian Clearing Union settlements till July 6.
Homes inundated, power cut as rain breaks 20-year record in Lahore: Report
Monsoon rains played havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as the city received a maximum rain of 238 millimetres, breaking the record of the last 20 years, The Dawn reported. In the second largest city of Pakistan, several areas including Tajpura (238 mm), Lahore airport (219 mm), Mughalpura SDO office (174 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (159 mm) and others received over 150 millimetres of rainfall, the website reported. Several areas suffered power cuts due to faults in transformer.
