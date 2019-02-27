Nepal tourism minister Rabindra Adhikari killed in helicopter crash

All seven on board the helicopter carrying tourism minister Rabindra Adhikari have been killed in the crash near Pathibhara in Taplejung district, confirms Air Dynasty official.

Pratap Babu Tiwari, the spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, confirmed that all seven on board the helicopter have been killed in the crash.

The crashed occurred when Adhikari’s team was returning to Kathmandu after offering worship at Pathibhara temple.

Moments after it was reported missing, local residents in Pathibara area informed the police about a huge flame at the crash site.

Traveling with Minister Adhikari were the pilot of the helicopter Captain Prabhakar KC, tourism entrepreneur Ang Chhiring Sherpa, security personnel Arjun Ghimire, Prime Minister’s close aide Yubaraj Dahal, Deputy Director General of CAAN Birendra Shrestha, and CAAN Engineer Dhruba Das Bhochhibhaya.

The Chief District Officer of Taplejung, Anuj Bhandari quoted the locals as saying they heard a loud bang followed by a sight of smoke and fire in the area.

It has been learnt that the tourism minister along with other officials had planned to visit Pathibhara Temple and then fly to Panchthar to observe the under-construction airport at Chuhan Danda.

Authorities have rushed to the incident site.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Minister has summoned an emergency cabinet meeting at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar.

