Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City building in Manhattan, one dead

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST
New York
Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP photo)

A helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, city officials said, and at least one person was killed, according to media reports.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) in rain and fog. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.

A fire that broke out following the crash was quickly brought under control, Cuomo said.

“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake,” he said.

CNN and other media outlets reported that one person had been killed, citing unnamed sources.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

