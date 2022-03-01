'Hiding in bomb shelter', children sing national anthem in video from Ukraine
As Russia continues its aggression despite harsh sanctions and a global backlash, Ukraine's foreign ministry has tweeted a video of children hiding in a bomb shelter and singing their national anthem. In the 23-second video, six kids are sitting in a circle, playing a game of cards and singing the anthem. The Ukrainian anthem, adopted after the fall of the Soviet Union, has become a way to express solidarity and inspire courage amid Russia’s invasion.
Several videos of Ukrainian citizens doing their part to resist the Russian invasion and finding strength in their national anthem are being widely shared on social media. The Kyiv anthem originates from a 19th century Ukrainian poem titled ‘Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet,’ according to an official website. Singing the Kyiv anthem was banned when Ukraine became part of the Soviet Union.
Ceasefire talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.
More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, setting off a refugee crisis as thousands await passage at European border crossings.
-
Video: Russian missile strikes at heart of Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”
-
70 Ukraine soldiers killed as Russia hits military base: 10 updates
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.