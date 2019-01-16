Holding an election is the worst thing Britain could do now, says PM Theresa May

A national election is the worst thing Britain could do now and would mean delaying Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday before a no confidence vote in parliament.

May said she was confident the government would win the vote, which was called by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after May’s proposed Brexit deal was rejected by a large majority on Tuesday.

“I believe (an election) is the worst thing we could do, it would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty and it would bring delay when we need to move forward,” May told parliament.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 20:54 IST