Home / World News / Hong Kong court delays Jimmy Lai national security trial, again

Hong Kong court delays Jimmy Lai national security trial, again

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:02 AM IST

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong’s high court said on Tuesday the start of the trial will be rescheduled to Sept. 25 and proceedings are slated to last until Nov. 21.

Jimmy Lai: Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal.(AP)
Jimmy Lai: Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal.(AP)
Bloomberg |

A Hong Kong court postponed media mogul Jimmy Lai’s foreign collusion trial again as it awaits China’s decision on whether foreign lawyers are allowed to represent defendants in local national security cases.

Hong Kong’s high court said on Tuesday the start of the trial will be rescheduled to Sept. 25 and proceedings are slated to last until Nov. 21.

Read more: Russia jailing, beating its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine: Report

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, who has been seeking to bar a UK lawyer from representing Lai, turned to Beijing last month after the city’s highest court ruled against the government. The National People’s Congress, which will have final say on the matter, is scheduled to meet Dec. 27.

Lai’s trial was originally scheduled to start on Dec. 1 and last for 30 days.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jimmy lai hong kong government
jimmy lai hong kong government

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out