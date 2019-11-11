e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Hong Kong protest violence ‘deeply disturbing’: UK govt

“Today’s events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protesters and police,” said a Foreign Office spokesman.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:54 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Violence at pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a police officer shoot a masked demonstrator and a man set on fire is “deeply disturbing”, the British government said Monday.
Violence at pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a police officer shoot a masked demonstrator and a man set on fire is “deeply disturbing”, the British government said Monday.(Reuters image)
         

Violence at pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a police officer shoot a masked demonstrator and a man set on fire is “deeply disturbing”, the British government said Monday.

“Today’s events are deeply disturbing. We are seriously concerned by the ongoing violence, and the escalation between protesters and police,” said a Foreign Office spokesman.

Hong Kong, a former British colony which was handed back to China in 1997, has been gripped by a wave of protests over the last five months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office earlier urged for “calm and restraint on all sides”, saying he supports “the right to peaceful protects.

“Political dialogue is the only way forward and we want to see the HK authorities agree a path to resolve this situation,” he added.

Protesters, who had already begun a city-wide day of action aimed at paralysing the international financial hub, reacted to the morning shooting by rampaging through train stations, barricading streets and vandalising shops throughout the day.

Hong Kong authorities said that both the demonstrator who was hot and the man set on fire were in critical condition in hospital.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News