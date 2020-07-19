e-paper
Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases spike

Lam said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally since late January close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died.

world Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:02 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions
Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions further amid an escalating third wave of coronavirus cases, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday.

