IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Huawei, controversial in the West, is going strong in the Gulf
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
world news

Huawei, controversial in the West, is going strong in the Gulf

Arab Gulf countries strategic partners of Washington that are seeking to diversify their economies are investing heavily in the sector as their appetite for technology grows.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is enjoying an extended honeymoon with oil-rich Gulf nations, despite being criticised in the United States and Europe as a potential security threat.

Arab Gulf countries -- strategic partners of Washington that are seeking to diversify their economies -- are investing heavily in the sector as their appetite for technology grows.

Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage -- accusations the company denies.

Britain and Sweden have banned the use of Huawei equipment in their 5G networks, while France has also imposed restrictions.

Yet Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have not only chosen Huawei for their 5G rollouts, but have also partnered with the company to develop "smart cities."

These feature enhanced digital services and security surveillance -- a Huawei speciality Gulf states value highly for monitoring their populations.

Gulf countries' "use of technologies for population surveillance is closer to the practices of China than those of Western countries," said Camille Lons, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Also read: Huawei challenges Trump claim of national security threat

Concerns about Huawei voiced in the US and Europe "weren't convincing" in the region, she told AFP.

- Mitigating 'political pressures' -

While the telecoms giant has had a strong presence in the Gulf since the 1990s, its deals and big announcements there have multiplied in recent years.

In January, Saudi Arabia announced it would open the largest Huawei store outside China in Riyadh, a few months after a deal with the company on developing artificial intelligence to support public and private sector growth.

Last summer, Saudi investment firm Batic cemented a deal with Huawei to work on "smart city" projects in the kingdom, where it is already a main partner in the Yanbu Smart Industrial City project on the Red Sea.

Huawei has also developed apps and digital infrastructure to support Muslim pilgrims visiting Mecca and Medina, Islam's two holiest sites.

"By gaining the trust of our partners in the Middle East, we have been able to mitigate external political pressures like those pursued by the US," Charles Yang, Huawei's Middle East chief, told AFP from the company's headquarters in Dubai.

In the high-tech emirate, one of seven that make up the UAE, Huawei has launched projects ranging from data storage to online payment services for public transport networks.

Dubai-based Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, last year chose Huawei to build a centre to boost the company's surveillance and security capabilities.

An Emirates spokesperson declined to elaborate on the precise nature of the technology, but said "such solutions are utilised... around the world primarily for public safety and security reasons".

- 'Risk' for the US -

China remains one of the Gulf's leading trade partners.

UN figures show its 2019 trade with Saudi Arabia -- the world's largest exporter of crude oil -- reached about $36.4 billion, while with the UAE it exceeded $50 billion.

"Digital infrastructure has become a key pillar of (Gulf states') national transformation strategies," Yang said.

Huawei said this month it hoped for a reset with Washington, after former US president Donald Trump targeted the firm as part of an intensifying China-US trade and technology standoff.

But Lons from the International Institute for Strategic Studies warned the apparent Huawei-Gulf honeymoon could cause security worries for the US.

She noted the presence of American military bases in the region, and that Gulf countries are "major buyers of US military equipment".

There could be concerns about the "risk that sensitive US military information or technology is being spied on and transferred to China", she said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
huawei china gulf countries washington
Close
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
world news

Xi Jinping puts personal stamp on China’s fight against poverty

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Xi handed out awards to individuals involved in the campaign Thursday and was expected to give a speech touting China’s progress in its fight to end poverty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.(Reuters File Photo )
The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts and ads

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Facebook already has banned several military-linked accounts since the coup, including army-controlled Myawaddy TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
world news

Huawei, controversial in the West, is going strong in the Gulf

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Arab Gulf countries strategic partners of Washington that are seeking to diversify their economies are investing heavily in the sector as their appetite for technology grows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study for the Clalit Research Institute were close to those in clinical trials last year which found two doses were found to be 95% effective.(REUTERS)
The results of the study for the Clalit Research Institute were close to those in clinical trials last year which found two doses were found to be 95% effective.(REUTERS)
world news

In boost for Covid-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST
The study of about 1.2 million people also showed a single shot was 57% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Watching the line of cars file slowly through the parking area on campus as people in their cars got shots, Austin spoke with troops who have been giving out vaccines. One soldier from the area told Austin how thrilled he was to be able to give his own mother a shot.(AP)
Watching the line of cars file slowly through the parking area on campus as people in their cars got shots, Austin spoke with troops who have been giving out vaccines. One soldier from the area told Austin how thrilled he was to be able to give his own mother a shot.(AP)
world news

Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
The Biden administration has said that delivering the vaccine to Americans is a top priority. The Pentagon is ramping up the deployment of what federal authorities say could be up to 100 vaccination teams around the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
world news

Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies

PTI, Menlo Park, San Francisco
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The social giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden to put Tanden in another post should her nomination fail

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Klain said the White House is “fighting our guts out to get her confirmed” and hoping one Republican would offer support after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said he would vote against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
world news

Pak caught in China's debt-trap diplomacy, seeks relief from 'iron ally': Report

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Pakistani officials are also reportedly asking their Chinese counterparts to decelerate agreed plans to build even more power plants that would add to the overcapacity problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar and several Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday called on the government to explain its deportation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan awaits FATF ruling on terror

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conclude its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Thursday, following several rounds of meetings of its working groups since February 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
world news

Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law

By HT Correspondent, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
world news

World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out

By HT Correspondent, Accra/geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) had first described the coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson's (J&J’s) one-shot vaccine could join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
world news

UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 AM IST
CBI said its measure of sentiment among business and professional services firms leapt to +23% in 3 months to February from -21% in the previous 3 months, strongest rise since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac