Hybrid House: UK MPs to quiz ministers via Zoom

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:52 IST

For the first time in the 700-year history of the House of Commons, MPs will be able to question the government through a ‘hybrid’ arrangement: 50 MPs inside the chamber and up to 120 others joining via Zoom, speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced on Thursday.

Parliament officials said approval has been given to allow up to 120 MPs at any one time to take part in proceedings virtually, while around 50 could remain in the chamber under strict social distancing rules, when parliament resumes on April 21.

Any MP present in the chamber will be treated the same as one appearing virtually and would only be called to speak if listed. A number of screens will be placed around the chamber to allow the speaker and MPs present to be able to see their ‘virtual’ colleagues.

Hoyle said: “By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual Parliament, we are enabling Members to stay close to their communities, while continuing their important work scrutinising the Government.”

“I do not want Members and House staff putting themselves at risk. By working virtually, this is our contribution to the guidance of stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The new measures will need to be agreed when parliament resumes on April 21, so that from the next day, April 22, some MPs will be able to take part in Prime Minister’s Questions, any urgent questions and statements via video link for the first two hours of each sitting day.

If the hybrid proceedings are judged satisfactory and sustainable, the House will consider extending the model to debates on motions and legislation as quickly as possible, the officials added.