I cannot stand Trump, says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

The US President Donald Trump’s average approval rating for the first year in office, 38.4%, is the lowest in American history for any president

world Updated: Feb 24, 2018 18:44 IST
Steve Wozniak is the co-founder of Apple Inc.
Steve Wozniak is the co-founder of Apple Inc.(Reuters File Photo)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Saturday said that he “cannot stand” US President Donald Trump and said the way he treats people is very “negative”.

“I can never stand Donald Trump. The way he treats people is very negative. I may like his policies, but from now on I will make sure I never attend any event where members of his family are present,” said Wozniak at ET Global Business Summit here on Saturday.

The US President’s average approval rating for the first year in office, 38.4%, is the lowest in American history for any president. He has been accused by several women of “sexual harassment”.

His comments alleged actions towards women have gotten him into trouble in the media since 2016, notably after the release of the transcript of an “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about his ability to grope women because he’s “a star”.

