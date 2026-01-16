'I feel guilty': Iranian Journalist breaks down at UN while reading names of those killed in protests | Video

Her voice faltered while naming who she identified as protesters, many of whom, she said, were killed for demanding basic rights and justice. “Negin Qadimi died in her father's arms after being shot by the Revolutionary Guards member. This, I feel guilty that I don't name the rest,” the journalist said.

Iranian journalist and political dissident Masih Alinejad broke down in tears at the United Nations as she read out the names of people she said were killed during recent protests in Iran. Alinejad struggled to continue addressing the audience as she described the “human cost” of the crackdown by Iranian authorities.

Alinejad told the gathering that protesters were fully aware of the dangers they faced. She said many knew they could be met with guns and bullets, yet chose to take to the streets.

''We don't need empty words. People of Iran are asking the Islamic Republic, are telling you the Islamic Republic no longer can be reformed and asking you that the Islamic Republic no longer be treated as a legitimate government,'' Alinejad said.

"Today, the number of those killed is much higher than I told you. This regime, again and again, cannot be reformed. Let me be very clear. The Islamic Republic behaves like ISIS, and the Islamic Republic must be treated like ISIS. This is how you can save lives,'' the journalist further added.

Situation remains grim in unrest-hit Iran, with the United States warning that "all options are on the table" to stop the “slaughter” in the Middle Eastern country.

Iran's deadly crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 3,400 people so far, according to Norway-based independent organisation Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO).

India plans Iran rescue operation Authorities in India are preparing for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran because of the evolving situation in the country amid concerns of a potential US military intervention, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Indian embassy in Tehran is focused on ascertaining the number of Indian nationals wishing to return home, but the internet shutdown in Iran is hindering contact with citizens.

There are about 10,000 Indians in Iran, many of whom are students. The students will be the focus of any evacuation effort, though it was not immediately clear when the first rescue flight would be operated.

What happened at the UNSC? In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the UN Security Council discussed Iran's violent protests at the request of the United States. Deputy Iranian ambassador to the UN, Gholam Hossein Darzi, lambasted the US for what it claims is America's "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence". He alleged that Washington is trying to portray itself as a friend of the Iranian people.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the emergency meeting that the Iranian people are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic's history.

He delivered the message of the US at the UNSC and said, “President Donald J Trump and the United States of America stand by the brave people of Iran.”