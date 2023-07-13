'I'm not biased against conservatives,' FBI director Christopher Wray fires back against House Republicans

FBI Director Christopher Wray found himself in a challenging position as he testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Wray is testifying before the committee amid calls by some hardline conservatives for his ouster. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Facing relentless criticism from House Republicans regarding his handling of the Trump documents case and his efforts to combat right-wing extremism, Wray had the daunting task of defending not only himself but also the entire federal law enforcement community.

One after another, GOP lawmakers launched scathing attacks, accusing the FBI of unfairly targeting conservatives, including former President Donald Trump. Wray, a registered Republican who was appointed by Trump, expressed, “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.”

Wray's testimony took place against the backdrop of Republican efforts to tarnish the Biden administration's reputation ahead of the 2024 election and to delegitimize the U.S. justice system following Trump's federal criminal prosecution. Central to their strategy is the portrayal of a weaponized Justice Department acting in President Joe Biden's favor.

This hearing marked Wray's first appearance before Congress since Trump's indictment last month on charges related to mishandling government secrets and obstructing the government's efforts to retrieve them. Republican Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana declared, "The American people have lost faith in the FBI. This is about whether the very system of justice in our country can be trusted anymore."

ALSO READ| Extreme weather warning for US West and East Coast, 42 Million grapple with oppressive heatwave

Wray vehemently refuted the GOP's allegations that he had protected Hunter Biden, the president's son, who recently reached a plea deal on misdemeanor tax charges. House Republicans intend to intensify their investigation into Hunter Biden after an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower claimed he had received preferential treatment from federal prosecutors. When directly asked by Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida if he was protecting the Bidens, Wray responded with a firm "Absolutely not."

Wray addressed the far-right conspiracy theory suggesting that the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol was actually an FBI sting operation. He dismissed, “This notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is disservice to our brave, hard-working, dedicated men and women.”

While Democrats on the committee generally supported Wray, some questioned the FBI's online surveillance practices. Nevertheless, many sought to defend the agency's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club last year when the former president refused to return classified documents to the National Archives.

Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, the committee's ranking member, criticized Republicans for refusing to hold Donald Trump accountable for issues that were solely his responsibility. Nadler remarked, "When they do not like the outcome, they investigate the investigators and work to discredit the outcome."

Regarding the search of Trump's Florida estate, Wray clarified that it was not a raid but the execution of a lawful search warrant. The search ultimately led to Trump's indictment, with prosecutors presenting evidence of classified information stored in unauthorized locations at Mar-a-Lago. Wray emphasized the importance of following strict rules for storing classified information and clarified that ballrooms, bathrooms, and bedrooms are not appropriate locations.

ALSO READ| ‘I can’t get over these images,' Barack Obama marvels at James Webb Space Telescope's spectacular images

During the hearing, Wray addressed the recent ban on U.S. agencies collaborating with communication platforms to combat misinformation, as ordered by a federal judge in Louisiana. He assured lawmakers that the FBI would comply with the order and reiterated that the agency does not request social media companies to censor or suppress information.

Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and one of Wray's staunchest critics, remained dissatisfied with the FBI's response. In his opening statement, Jordan labeled the FBI's work as "Orwellian" and called for the agency's headquarters to be relocated out of Washington, D.C. He also suggested defunding the agency if necessary to prevent the government's weaponization against the American people.