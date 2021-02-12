Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions
Immigration into Canada fell by almost half last year, hitting its lowest level in more than two decades as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted travel across borders.
Final government data released Thursday show Canada added 184,370 permanent residents in 2020, down from 341,175 a year earlier. That appears to be the lowest intake since the late 1990s, according to Statistics Canada data. It’s also well short of the 341,000 newcomers Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had targeted in 2020.
It’s a sharp reversal for a country that has relied on rapid immigration growth to drive its economy in recent years. A steep decline in flows could have implications for everything from the housing market to demand for services in urban centers.
“The pandemic has left a significant mark on what was -- going into this year -- one of Canada’s engines of growth,” Andrew Agopsowicz, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said by email.
The numbers aren’t a surprise, though, given borders have been closed to non-essential travel since March. Data for December also showed permanent residents were down by about 50% from a year earlier, suggesting the weak trend persists.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in October announced he’ll try to make up the losses in 2020 by ramping up targets over the next three years, in part by converting more temporary residents like foreign workers and international students to permanent residency. The goal is to attract 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021.
Study permits have been showing a similar trend to immigration. At the end of last year, there were 530,540 student permit holders in Canada, down from 638,960 at the end of 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy records worst year in three centuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data
- The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draft cybersecurity law in Myanmar adds to protests over coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is watching', UN rights body warns Myanmar after coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year : UN
- In a report published on Friday, the agencies projected a 22% increase in severe acute malnutrition among children under 5 in Yemen, compared to 2020. Severe acute malnutrition means there is a risk of death from lack of food. Aden, Hodeidah, Taiz and Sanaa are among the worst-hit areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe
- The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump 'at 74 and overweight' was 'sicker than acknowledged' with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts
- Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox