Imran Khan applauds India yet again, calls for fresh polls in Pak at power show
Imran Khan on Thursday yet again called for fresh polls in Pakistan - weeks after his ouster as the country's prime minister - while he addressed yet another power show, this time in Lahore. He also praised India yet again for its foreign policy, stressing that the country "thinks for its own people before the benefit of other countries". The remark was meant to be a jibe at his rivals as Khan kept telling the gathering: “I have never seen such a huge crowd”.
"India, which is a strategic ally of the United States, is taking oil from Russia. When New Delhi was told to not to buy the oil, it straightaway said - 'we take decisions based on what's good for our country'. India's foreign policy is for its own people while ours is for the benefit of another country. They (my rivals) also did not like it. They did not even like our bonhomie with China... that's when the conspiracy began (against my government)," Khan, 69, said at the huge gathering on Thursday.
Khan, who has been told by his critics to "go to India" in the midst of his praises, has earlier too made similar comments to defend his decisions as the prime minister.
HT S Jaishankar had recently said that New Delhi's monthly purchase was less than Europe's in an afternoon.
On Thursday, Imran Khan also defended his visit to Russia - when the Ukraine war had just started in February - saying that he had gone for his "own people", and to satisfy the country's energy needs. The cricketer-politician drew criticism for his "exciting time to be in Russia" comment while Europe was on the edge.
The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader who has been alleging a foreign conspiracy behind the fall of his government yet again called for fresh polls in the country "at the earliest". "We will never accept the imported government, there is only one way to fix the mistake, and that is immediate elections," he stressed.
"My rivals should remember that the conspiracy can't succeed until the likes of Mir Jafar, who allied with the British for his own interest, are sitting here," the 69-year-old cricketer-politician said, invoking history and the general who is remembered for deception.
-
WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill | 5 things to know about Paxlovid
The World Health Organization on Friday “strongly recommended” the use of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid in patients with mild and moderate forms of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the highest risk of hospitalisation. The UN health agency, however, highlighted the challenges of availability and lack of price transparency in low- and middle-income countries, raising concerns that such countries may again be "pushed to the end of the queue" for accessing the treatment.
-
Biden praises Kyiv win, says Putin mistaken that 'western unity will crack'
“The Battle of Kyiv " has been a historic win for the Ukrianians, US president Joe Biden said on Friday as he underlined that Russia's Vladimir Putin was mistaken that “(the) western unity will crack " amid the Ukraine war. The US president on Thursday had announced an additional aid of $ 1.3 billion for Ukraine, which includes $800 million for military aid. The US president has not relented.
-
UK's Johnson says under-fire Sunak to remain finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to his under-fire finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying he will remain in his job as the country's second most powerful politician after the next cabinet reshuffle expected later this year. Asked on a trip to India whether Sunak will still be the finance minister in the autumn, Johnson said: "The answer to that is yes".
-
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pakistan visit not sponsored by US govt: Official
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan this week is not sponsored by the United States government, an official said on Thursday. She also met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country. "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
-
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
Earth Day 2022: Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics