Imran Khan in Moscow says ‘so much excitement’ as Russia declares war on Ukraine

"What a time I have come, so much excitement," Imran Khan said interacting with the Russian delegation, including Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov, which welcomed him at the airport on Wednesday night.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow for a two-day visit on Wednesday night, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised an attack on Ukrain in culmination to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. The timing of Imran Khan's visit has come on the radar and now a video of Pakistan PM's conversation as soon as he landed in Moscow has surfaced. "What a time I have come, so much excitement," Imran Khan said interacting with the members of the delegation that welcomed him. Imran Khan can also be heard saying, "I am so excited to come to Moscow." Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov received Imran Khan at the airport where the Russian military presented a guard of honour to him.

US cautions Pak on Ukraine, Imran khan to meet Putin

Imran Khan is in Moscow for a day apparently tp push for the construction of a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline which is to be built in collaboration with Russian companies. Imran Khan was also slated to have a luncheon with Putin on Thursday and after his scheduled meeting, he was scheduled to be departing for Islamabad at 11.30pm.

However, with the tension escalating on Thursday Imran Khan reportedly ended his visit before his scheduled meetings. The visit was planned more than a month ago and was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader n more than 20 years.

The United States has reacted to Imran Khan's Moscow visit and said it is the responsibility of every country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing when asked about Imran Khan's Moscow visit.

