Imran Khan 'mini Trump', inciting violence on Twitter, says ex-wife Reham Khan
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face a trust vote in the assembly on Sunday, his former wife Reham Khan termed him as 'mini Trump' and urged Twitter to take action against his inciting tweets. Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended following his encouragement of US Capitol violence in January 2021. Opposition parties in Pakistan think Imran Khan may attack the assembly on Sunday.
The Twitter allegation against the Pakistan Premier comes in connection with Imran Khan's congratulatory tweet to Kyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan where the Pakistan Premier said his party's win in the local election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an "early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies". This tweet triggered objections that Imran Khan is terming opposition as traitors and American agents.
Imran Khan on Saturday urged Pakistani youth to stage a peaceful protest against the foreign conspiracy that he believes is behind the no-confidence motion. Speaking at a live question-answer session, Imran Khan asked the youth to not criticise the Pakistan Army. "There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.
"I met my lawyers today and we have a plan. We won’t let them go free. All of them will be punished. We will decide by tonight the kind of legal action we want to take against them," he said.
"The nation will see tomorrow ... if they cast the vote tomorrow, they know they will be rejected by the public. You will see that we will win tomorrow," Imran Khan added.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif alleged her father Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London by a PTI activist. Imran Khan should be arrested for 'provocation, incitement and sedition', she said. Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha'Allah. None of them should be spared," she tweeted.
-
What is a recombinant variant? 5 things WHO said amid fears over new XE strain
The WHO has said that early-day "estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent "as compared to BA.2".
-
Pak leader defends 'beggars can't be choosers' remark after Imran's ‘slave’ jibe
Pakistan's Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday defended his "beggars can't be choosers" remarks after drawing the ire of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and his supporters. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, who is touted to be the next prime minister, said that true freedom can never be achieved without financial independence. Imran Khan has been repeatedly citing a “threat letter” from a foreign power and linked the opposition's no-trust vote with it.
-
'Blatantly false': India on reports about sending troops to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
India has denied reports that New Delhi is preparing to send its troops to Sri Lanka - the country in the grips of a severe crisis as it grapples with the economic downturn and anger among people over the shortage of fuel and other essential commodities. India has, however, lent a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid unrest in the country.
-
Global cases dropped as March ended, concerns over new XE variant: 10 updates
More than 10 million new Covid cases and 45,000 new deaths were registered by the WHO in the March 21-27 week.
-
US backing regime change in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the opposition's bid to topple him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics