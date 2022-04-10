'Imran Khan's foreign begging trips': Expert on how Pakistan economy went from 'bad to worse'
As Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's chair through a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistani-American economist Atif Mian analysed Imran Khan's economic scorecard and highlighted five reasons why Imran Khan's economy fell flat on its face. Though Imran Khan inherited a currency crisis and when he became the prime minister, the economy was already in a bad shape, he did nothing substantial and is leaving the economy in even worse shape, the economist wrote in a long thread that he posted on Twitter.
According to Atif Mian's analysis, there has been zero increase in the average income of Pakistan and the country never got out of the crisis of the balance of payment.
Second, Imran Khan's government did not address the macro challenges of Pakistan's economy. "PTI inherited a currency crisis that was already months in motion. Yet the new govt had done no planning," he said.
Third, time and reserves were wasted with silly schemes and the government went for usual shortcuts instead of enacting new policies to ensure that Pakistan gets on a sustainable growth path. Instead, the government went for foreign begging trips, the economist said.
Fourth, Pakistan could have instead focussed on an energy-independence policy without which Pakistan can not have sustainable growth.
As Pakistan was facing the challenge of rising inflation, Imran Khan recently said he did not join politics to check the prices of 'aloo and tamatar' which came under heavy criticism.
-
Putin makes key appointment amid Ukraine war - Gen. Alexander Dvornikov: Reports
Russian president Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to lead the country's forces in Ukraine, this amid Moscow's continuous failed attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv even as the war entered the 46th day, ANI quoted a CNN report. Alexander Dvorknikov is the commander of Russia's Southern Military District and has been named the theatre commander of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
-
Amid UN chief's warning on Covid, Europe in focus: 10 global updates
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded a fresh warning this week on coronavirus as he spoke of "large outbreaks in Asia" and "a new wave in Europe" as new worries have emerged over the XE variant, said to be highly transmissible. His remarks comes after the world saw a surge in parts of Europe and Asia in the first week of March.
-
‘He walked out..': Pak leader on Imran Khan vacating PM house before trust vote
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had vacated his official residence minutes before he was voted out in the no-confidence vote. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leader Faisal Javed Khan tweeted on the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician leaving his residence at Bani Galla. "Consequently the motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been passed," Ayaz Sadiq, who officiated voting after speaker Asad Qaiser resigned, announced in the house.
-
Loyalty to Niazi may legally cost the ex-Pak Assembly Speaker
By refusing to conduct voting on the Opposition's now successful no-confidence motion to oust the Imran Niazi government, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has exposed himself to contempt of Pakistan Supreme Court order and is thus liable for punishment. His deputy Qasim Suri on April 3 dismissed the no-confidence motion on grounds of an alleged foreign conspiracy to dismiss the Niazi government and prorogued the Assembly session.
-
China’s pick for next Hong Kong chief vows to protect global hub
Hong Kong's leading candidate for the city's top job pledged to maintain the financial hub's international competitiveness and stressed former chief secretary John Lee's loyalty to China, as he formally kicked off his campaign after winning Beijing's sole backing for the race. The city's vitality lies in its role as a link between China and the rest of world, said Lee, vowing to strengthen that gateway function.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics