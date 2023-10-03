Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi fears he could be 'poisoned' in jail

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek more security for her husband in Adiala jail as she feared that he could be “poisoned”. Imran Khan has been detained in prison since he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on August 5. The case relates to his alleged failure to properly disclose gifts he received while in government. Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

Raising concern for her husband's safety in prison, Bushra Bibi filed a petition on Monday with the IHC. She expressed concerns that there might be attempts to harm Imran Khan through food tampering, emphasising that her husband is not getting the entitled facilities as mentioned in the prison manual.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi noted previous instances where other prisoners were provided certain privileges like home-cooked meals but her husband has been denied such privileges, she claimed.

According to the jail manual, Imran Khan was supposed to be provided with facilities like a TV, newspapers, servants, a mattress, a chair and a table in the jail.

This treatment is inhumane and constitutes a breach of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, she said, urging the IHC to intervene and ensure the enforcement of court orders regarding the provision of proper facilities to her husband in the jail.

Requesting to instruct the responsible medical officer to ensure the supply of healthy food to the former prime minister, she also asked the court to direct the relevant authorities to grant the privilege of exercising and taking walks to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was transferred to Adiala Jail despite his recent requests to not shift him from the Attock District Jail

