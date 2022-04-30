In 1st foreign visit as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah as a part of his three-day visit to the kingdom, which concludes Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani government said that both leaders exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, especially on various regional and international issues”.
Also Read| Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report
A report by the Saudi Gazette said that Sharif and Bin Salman reviewed the “fraternal and historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.
The two leaders also discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields, the report added.
Upon his arrival, Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour and an official reception ceremony was held for the Pakistani Prime Minister at the Al-Salam Palace.
This is Sharif's first foreign trip after taking charge as Pakistan's PM.
"Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with the Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.
However, Sharif and his delegation have faced protests during time in Saudi Arabia.
In two instances, Sharif and his delegation were reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans in the Kingdom.
Also Read| Video shows Pak PM delegation being met with 'chor-chor' slogans: Local media
On Thursday, Sharif's delegation, which was visiting the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina, was met with slogans of “chor chor” (thief, thief) as it entered the premises. Several videos linked to the incident were circulated on social media. In one such video, Pakistani pilgrims were seen heckling and chanting slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti.
The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.
And on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by heavy security, was again reportedly met with similar slogans as he entered a facility in the Kingdom.
-
Kim warns North Korea would 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons if necessary
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned yet again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top military officials over the staging of a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. He said his nukes would “never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent” in situations where the North faces external threats to its unspecified “fundamental interests.”
-
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv when the UN leader was visiting the capital. Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region.
-
Pentagon spokesman breaks down as he talks of Putin's 'depravity'| Video
Two months later, with the NATO and the European Union urging repeatedly for an end to the war, the ceasefire talks are yet to make a headway. The United States, which leads the defence alliance of NATO, is closer to clearing a $33 billion aide as Joe Biden urged the Congress for "critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance" against "Putin's aggression".
-
Russia was ‘just minutes away’ from capturing Zelensky, close aide says: report
As the Ukraine war enters 66th day of Russian assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's aide has revealed that the Russian troops came to Kyiv with the intention of “capturing the president and his family,” and were just “minutes away from finding them in the first hours of the invasion” on February 24.
-
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was again reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans during the Saudi Arabia visit, according to reports. A video shared by a Twitter user showed the delegation arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security. However, people at the facility could be heard raising the “chor” (thief) slogan. The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some Pakistani pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics