In Brussels demonstration on 26/11 anniversary, Pakistan slammed

The demonstrators in Brussels chanted slogans against Pakistan and condemned manifestation of terrorist acts in any form and for any purpose. The attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan went on a rampage.
The Taj Mahal Hotel was one of the targets on terrorists during 26/11 attacks.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A demonstration was held in Brussels on Friday, the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Around 25 people gathered in front of the European Parliament in the Belgian capital and condemned the attacks.

The demonstrators also slammed Pakistan's terror acts and proxy war against India. They chanted slogans against Pakistan and condemned manifestation of terrorist acts in any form and for any purpose.

One of the organisers said the group members' hearts go out to people who lost their loved ones in the terror attack that shook India's financial capital to its core.

The attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan went on a rampage, killing over 160 people, including 26 nationals from 15 countries, and severely injuring more than 300 people.

They carried out coordinated attacks on a railway station, a luxury hotel and a Jewish centre in Mumbai. The terrorists sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

Two of those killed in the attacks were Canadian nationals. A remembrance day at in Toronto's Dundas Square on Friday to commemorate the victims. The organisers of the event urged the Canadian government to ask Pakistan to prosecute all the conspirators including the state actors so that the families can finally experience a sense of closure.

In the United States, which lost six of its citizens in the attacks, the Indian embassy organised a solemn event within its premises in Washington to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The event was marked by the lighting of candles by dignitaries. This was followed by observing one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

