 In Kenya, 17 killed at primary school fire, bodies 'burnt beyond recognition'
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
In Kenya, 17 killed at primary school fire, bodies 'burnt beyond recognition'

ANI |
Sep 06, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Kenyan President William Ruto offered his condolences at the "devastating news" and instructed authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.

At least 17 students died after an elementary school in central Kenya caught fire, CNN reported on Friday citing police

Part of a dormitory is seen following a fire at the Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri, Kenya Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed several students and seriously burned others. (AP Photo)(AP)
Part of a dormitory is seen following a fire at the Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri, Kenya Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed several students and seriously burned others. (AP Photo)(AP)

Police, according to the outlet, said the toll could increase as more than a dozen others have been undergoing treatment in hospital with severe burns.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county that broke out around midnight and engulfed rooms where children were sleeping.

Resila Onyango, a spokesperson for the Kenya National Police Service was quoted by CNN as saying bodies had been "burnt beyond recognition."

Kenyan President William Ruto offered his condolences at the "devastating news," Ruto said, "our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County," in a post on X.

"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account," Ruto said in his post, adding his government was "mobilizing all the necessary resources to support the affected families."

The Kenya Red Cross also posted a statement Friday, saying it would provide "psychosocial support services to the pupils, teachers and affected families."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
