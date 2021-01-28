IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
world news

In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

  • That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 AM IST

One week into the job, US President Joe Biden has sent a clear warning to Beijing against any expansionist intentions in East and Southeast Asia.

In multiple calls and statements, he and his top security officials have underscored support for allies Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, signalling Washington's rejection of China's disputed territorial claims in those areas.

On Wednesday, Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that his administration is committed to defending Japan, including the Senkaku Islands, which are claimed both by Japan and China, which calls them the Diaoyu Islands.

That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.

Austin affirmed that the United States "remains opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea," according to a Pentagon statement on the call.

Meanwhile, three days into the Biden administration, State Department spokesman Ned Price warned China about menacing Taiwan after it repeatedly sent more than a dozen military fighters and bombers through the island's air defense zone.

"We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity security and values in the Indo-Pacific region -- and that includes deepening our ties with Democratic Taiwan," Price said in a statement.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid."

Those comments and others sought to emphasize that the new Biden administration will not deviate from the firm security stance towards China that it inherited from ex-president Donald Trump.

- 'A free and open Indo-Pacific' -

Washington has long sided with allies such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia in rejecting disputed Chinese territorial claims in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

But the Trump administration raised the tone of that rejection when then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo declared last July that most of Beijing's maritime claims in the South China Sea were "completely unlawful."

In his first overseas contacts after taking office, Austin included not only Japan but also counterparts in Australia, South Korea and India.

Over the past three years, Washington has expanded defense cooperation with India, which sees China posing a military threat both on its northern border and in the seas to the south.

In a call with Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, Austin observed that the two countries' defense partnership "is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

A similar China-directed refrain echoed through Austin's call with Australian defense minister Linda Reynolds on Tuesday.

Austin "emphasized the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, founded on existing international law and norms in a region free of malign behavior," Kirby said.

To underscore the unchanged US stance in Asia, on January 24, the fourth day of the new Biden administration, the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt embarked on a so-called "freedom of navigation" mission in the South China Sea, sailing in or close to waters that China claims to underscore Washington's rejection of those claims.

In addition, even as his initial focus for the US Defense Department is battling the coronavirus, Austin is expected to make Asia his first destination on an international trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Biden unveiled a "whole-of-government approach" to put climate change concerns at the center of U.S. national security and foreign policy as well as domestic planning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
world news

In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a billboard reading "Please believe these days will pass" on Broadway Market in east London.(AFP File Photo )
A pedestrian walks past a billboard reading "Please believe these days will pass" on Broadway Market in east London.(AFP File Photo )
world news

UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:45 AM IST
UK retail landlords were already grappling with falling rents and values before lockdowns accelerated the shift to online shopping and forced more stores to close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, is sworn in during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Jan. 27, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, is sworn in during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Jan. 27, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken(AP File Photo )
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken(AP File Photo )
world news

US-China can work together on areas like climate change: Tony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:17 AM IST
“It is not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward,” US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
world news

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited, because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in the new South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A social distancing marker is seen on the sidewalk outside of Joseph Jungman Public School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, as Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person learning. (REUTERS)
A social distancing marker is seen on the sidewalk outside of Joseph Jungman Public School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, as Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person learning. (REUTERS)
world news

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:46 AM IST
About 4,300 Americans died of Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the third highest daily toll since the first US case was identified almost exactly a year ago on Jan. 20, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that led to Trump's unprecedented second impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 27, 2021. (VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 27, 2021. (VIA REUTERS)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Ahead of his visit, Johnson said that Scotland as a part of the United Kingdom gained access to a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
world news

Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced

AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
  • Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
world news

Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
world news

US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 PM IST
  • A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP