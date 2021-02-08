In one US county, spot on farmers’ protest among Super Bowl ads

The ongoing farmers’ protests in India made it to the Super Bowl, the annual American football championship game that is celebrated as a national event, through a 40-second infomercial that aired on Sunday in one California county.

The championship also serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States.

But this ad about farmers’ protests aired only in California’s Fresno County, which has a population of 1 million .

The city of Fresno has an estimated 40,000 Sikh residents.

Media reports citing Raj Sodhi-Layne, the Fresno resident behind the ad, said it cost $10,000 to air, which was raised through the online platform GoFundMe.

The ad featured a statement of solidarity from Fresno city mayor Jerry Dyer.

Though aired to a limited audience, the ad has sine reached many more through postings on social media platforms.

“Fresno City community put that ad during the Super Bowl. This is great work by community to aware people regarding Farmers Protest. Thank you, Fresno Sikh Community,” Kisan Ekta Morcha wrote in a tweet with the ad.

The protests have been covered by US media and have garnered support from celebrity sportspersons and entertainment industry personalities.

John Sherman “Juju” Smith-Schuster, a football player, said in a tweet last week he had donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers. Others such as Hollywood actor John Cusack have been supportive with comments and remarks.