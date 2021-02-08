IND USA
In one US county, spot on farmers' protest among Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States. (AFP)
world news

In one US county, spot on farmers' protest among Super Bowl ads

The championship also serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot
By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST

The ongoing farmers’ protests in India made it to the Super Bowl, the annual American football championship game that is celebrated as a national event, through a 40-second infomercial that aired on Sunday in one California county.

The championship also serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States.

But this ad about farmers’ protests aired only in California’s Fresno County, which has a population of 1 million .

The city of Fresno has an estimated 40,000 Sikh residents.

Media reports citing Raj Sodhi-Layne, the Fresno resident behind the ad, said it cost $10,000 to air, which was raised through the online platform GoFundMe.

The ad featured a statement of solidarity from Fresno city mayor Jerry Dyer.

Though aired to a limited audience, the ad has sine reached many more through postings on social media platforms.

“Fresno City community put that ad during the Super Bowl. This is great work by community to aware people regarding Farmers Protest. Thank you, Fresno Sikh Community,” Kisan Ekta Morcha wrote in a tweet with the ad.

The protests have been covered by US media and have garnered support from celebrity sportspersons and entertainment industry personalities.

John Sherman “Juju” Smith-Schuster, a football player, said in a tweet last week he had donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers. Others such as Hollywood actor John Cusack have been supportive with comments and remarks.

Representative-elect Ron Wright reacts to drawing number 6 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, on November 30, 2018. (Reuters file)
world news

Republican Congressman Ron Wright dies after Covid battle

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
He had tested positive for Covid1-9 in January and had been in hospital for two weeks in Texas. He had been battling lung cancer since 2018.
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump's impeachment trial to open with debate on constitutionality

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Scheduled to begin Tuesday, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago. Under the terms being negotiated, it would launch first with a debate over its constitutionality, a key argument of the former president's defence.
Super Bowl serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot and reach millions of people tuned in for the game all around the United States. (AFP)
world news

In one US county, spot on farmers’ protest among Super Bowl ads

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The championship also serves as a platform for US companies to debut new commercials. They can cost $5 million for a 30-second slot
Anthony Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Anthony Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight Covid-19 variants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Anthony Fauci told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot.
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar junta imposes curfews, bans on gatherings in Yangon, Mandalay

AP, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Rallies and gatherings of more than five people, along with motorized processions, are banned, and a 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew is imposed. The measures are effective until further notice.
The Trump administration weakened testing guidance in August "in order to hide evidence the virus was spreading rapidly among asymptomatic people," James Clyburn, chairman of the House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis wrote in letters to the White House chief of staff and acting secretary of the Health and Human Services Department (HHS).(AFP)
world news

US lawmakers say Trump appointees interfered with Covid-19 testing guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said in August that people who were exposed to Covid-19 but were not symptomatic did not need to be tested for the virus.
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is opening with er US President a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold him accountable for the violent Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as quickly as possible.(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump's lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theater'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Donald Trump's legal team suggests that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results, arguing that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UN urges 57 countries to reclaim women, children from Syrian camps

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Under international law, these states have a duty to repatriate their citizens and, if there is evidence, to prosecute adults for war crimes or other offences at fair trials in their domestic courts, the experts said.
Debate over unfair vaccine distribution in Brazil first flared after Supreme Court employees reportedly maneuvered to set aside some 7,000 Covid-19 vaccines for themselves and their families.(AP)
world news

Brazil's wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick Covid-19 vaccines

AP, Sao Paulo
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • Amid the government’s stumbling vaccine rollout, many moneyed Brazilians want to find a swift path to vaccination, sparking backlash from some public health experts and igniting debate on social media, editorial pages, and talk shows.
A file picture of India’s Border Roads Organisation carrying out snow clearance to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement of troops, at Line of Actual Control. (ANI file)
world news

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
“For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said
SPHEREx is a planned two-year astrophysics mission that aims to survey the sky in the near-infrared light to study the birth of the universe.(NASA)
world news

All you need to know about Nasa's SPHEREx mission, to be launched by SpaceX

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The space agency had announced the selection of SpaceX for launch services of the SPHEREx mission on Friday.
Fossil fuels were partly squeezed out of the electricity generation mix in 2020 and global CO2 emissions from the power sector decreased around 7 per cent.(AP)
world news

Study shows Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the end of fossil power generation

ANI, Potsdam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • This is the key result of a new study by a team of economists that looked at Covid-19's impact on the energy system and demand for electricity. Their findings show that the pandemic has opened a window of opportunity to make this current trend of decreasing coal use irreversible.
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Schultz arrives to watch Queen Elizabeth II take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shultz, former President Ronald Reagan’s longtime secretary of state, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 100. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(AP)
world news

George Shultz, who led US Cold-War diplomacy, dies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He led a faction that promoted “realism” in foreign policy, including direct bargaining with the Soviet Union. As Treasury secretary he played a role in untying the US dollar from the price of gold.
Recognizing that Human Rights Council is a 'flawed body' the Biden administration recommitted the US to the council.(AP)
world news

US says returning to "flawed" UN human rights forum

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Since quitting, the US delegation has attended only reviews to examine the human rights records of all UN member states.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
world news

Confident our vaccines prevent deaths: UK PM Boris Johnson

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
"We think that both the vaccines that we're currently using are effective in, as I say, in stopping serious disease and death," Johnson told reporters.
