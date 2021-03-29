In photos: Efforts to free ‘stranded’ Ever Given ship from Egypt's Suez Canal
- The giant container ship was stuck sideways in the Suez Canal for a week, thus blocking a vital global trade route. The blockage had a severe impact on businesses across the world and over 300 ships are said to be currently waiting to travel through the canal.
The massive container ship Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week has reportedly turned but is not afloat yet, according to news agency AFP. An official who is aware of the latest developments in salvage operations told AFP that the ship was stuck at an angle of 30 degrees towards the canal "but that has eased". "A total of 11 tug boats have been pulling Ever Given since this morning," he added. The giant container ship was stuck sideways in the Suez Canal for a week, thus blocking a vital global trade route. The blockage had a severe impact on businesses across the world and over 300 ships are said to be currently waiting to travel through the canal.
Earlier on Monday, Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said that the container ship had been turned in the "right direction"."The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction. The stern moved to 102 metres (335 feet) from the shore," SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement. He added that navigation would resume "after the completion of refloating operations of the ship, which will then be directed to the waiting area," to allow the canal to be cleared.
Here’s a look at the efforts to free the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal