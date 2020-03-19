e-paper
India extends outreach to citizens, students stranded in UK

On campuses across the UK, thousands of Indian students face uncertainty as universities switch to online teaching and scramble to deal with the implications of the coronavirus challenge, with some managing to leave for India, but others stuck in the UK.

Mar 19, 2020
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A commuter, wearing a protective face mask, crosses London Bridge in view of Tower Bridge in London, U.K on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
A commuter, wearing a protective face mask, crosses London Bridge in view of Tower Bridge in London, U.K on Thursday, March 19, 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

The Indian high commission on Thursday issued another advisory asking citizens and students stranded in the UK to contact it with details about their situation, while following the advice of British health authorities on the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are facing difficulties with finding accommodation, please reach us…the High Commission will try to help you”, it said, asking those stranded to contact the mission by email on info.london@mea.gov.in.

“In light of current travel advisory, travel to India remains temporarily restricted till 31.3.20…The High Commission continues to engage with the UK authorities on guidance for Indians in the UK whose visas are due to expire but are currently unable to leave”, it added.

On campuses across the UK, thousands of Indian students face uncertainty as universities switch to online teaching and scramble to deal with the implications of the coronavirus challenge, with some managing to leave for India, but others stuck in the UK.

The uncertainty has been heightened in universities that asked students to leave campus and go home during Easter vacations.

