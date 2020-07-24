e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities

India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities

After Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan was released from captivity on July 18 after being kidnapped on June 22, the external affairs ministry had said the targeting and persecution of minority communities by terrorists was a “matter of grave concern”.

world Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava during a media briefing.
Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava during a media briefing.(PTI)
         

India said on Thursday it has been getting requests from members of the Hindu and Sikh minorities of Afghanistan to settle down in the country following a spike in terror attacks on these communities.

“There has been a recent spurt in attacks on the Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan. These attacks have been done by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

“We have been receiving requests from the members of these communities, they want to move to India, they want to settle down here. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we have been facilitating these requests,” he added.

The Indian embassy in Kabul is providing visas to members of the minority communities to come to the country. “Once they reach here, their requests will be examined and acted upon based on extant rules and policies,” Srivastava said.

After Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan was released from captivity on July 18 after being kidnapped on June 22, the external affairs ministry had said the targeting and persecution of minority communities by terrorists was a “matter of grave concern”.

“In a recent decision, India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India,” the ministry had said in a statement at the time.

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides for a speedy process for members of non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to seek refuge in India.

In a separate development, India has again asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of its minorities after a Gandhara-style Buddha statue found during the excavation of a house at Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province was demolished on July 18 at the behest of an Islamic cleric.

This act was widely condemned and Buddhist monks in Gaya have condemned the vandalism, Srivastava said.

“We have expressed our concerns to Pakistan. We have conveyed our expectation that they would ensure the safety, security and well-being of minority communities there, as well as protect their cultural heritage,” he said.

tags
top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In