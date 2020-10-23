e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / India is filthy, claims Trump at his final clash with Biden before race for White House closes

India is filthy, claims Trump at his final clash with Biden before race for White House closes

Though better behaved and disciplined than they were in their disastrous first debate on September 29, they also launched vicious attacks on each other over corruption, character and integrity in the second showdown.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:17 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
This combination of pictures created on October 22 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
This combination of pictures created on October 22 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.(AFP)
         

President Donald Trump on Thursday used the word “filthy” to describe the quality of air in India - language that he has never used for a country that he has counted among America’s friends.

“Look at India, it’s filthy,” Trump said during a heated exchange with his Democratic rival Joe Biden on the topic of climate crisis and his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Accord, during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at - India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy,” the American president said, arguing his position on climate crisis. “The Paris accord I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars, and we were treated very unfairly when they put us in there - they did us a greatest service, they were going to take away our business.”

The American president has made a similar argument in the past - saying India and China got a sweeter deal under the Paris Accord - but he has not used this kind of language before for India.

The Republican president and his Democratic challenger locked horns for their second and final presidential debate on Friday morning, India time. Polling in the US ends on November 3

tags
top news
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In