e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump at final debate

‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump at final debate

US president sparked a storm on social media when he used the word “filthy” to describe the quality of air in India - language he has never used for a country he has counted among America’s friends

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:58 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
US President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
US President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AFP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Thursday used the word “filthy” to describe the quality of air in India - language that he has never used for a country that he has counted among America’s friends.

“Look at India, it’s filthy,” Trump said during a heated exchange with his Democratic rival Joe Biden on the topic of climate crisis and his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Accord, during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at - India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy,” the American president said, arguing his position on climate crisis. “The Paris accord I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars, and we were treated very unfairly when they put us in there - they did us a greatest service, they were going to take away our business.”

The American president has made a similar argument in the past - saying India and China got a sweeter deal under the Paris Accord - but he has not used this kind of language before for India.

The Republican president and his Democratic challenger locked horns for their second and final presidential debate on Friday morning, India time. Polling in the US ends on November 3.

tags
top news
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rallies
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rallies
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In