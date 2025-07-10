India overtakes China, Israel in key US billionaires list; Jay Chaudhry richest Indian-American

India is currently the leading country of origin for billionaire immigrants in the US, Forbes noted in its ‘America’s Richest Immigrants 2025' list published on Wednesday. Israel and Taiwan are next on the list. The article further notes that cybersecurity mogul and CEO of Zscaler, Jay Chaudhry, is the richest Indian-American in the US. He has a whopping net worth of over $17.9 billion. Jay Chaudhry and Sundar Pichai and among the richest Indian-Americans in the US(X and AFP)

Forbes reported that there are a total of 125 foreign-born American citizens who currently live in the United States, on its billionaires list. The tally was at 92 in 2022. The publication adds that these immigrants come from 43 countries and ‘account for 14% of the country’s nearly 900 three-comma fortunes’.

“These American immigrants are worth a record $1.3 trillion combined and hold 18% of America’s $7.2 trillion in total billionaire wealth,” Forbes noted.

India (7) was behind Israel, Canada, and on par with China in terms of origin for billionaire immigrants in 2022. However, New Delhi now leads the list with 12. Israel (11) and Taiwan (11) are next in the 2025 list. China had seven in 2022 and eight in 2025.

The Forbes list highlights Indian-Americans like Jay Chaudhry, Sundar Pichai, and Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures) as prominent Indian-origin billionaires. Overall, the richest immigrant in the United States is Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who is also the richest man in the world with a whopping net worth of nearly $400 billion.

Musk was born in South Africa and came to the US via Canada as a college student. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is the second richest immigrant, with an estimated $139.7 billion fortune, according to Forbes. Three of the 10 richest people in America (and the world) are immigrants.