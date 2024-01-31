 India ranks 93 in Global Corruption Index: List of most &amp; least corrupt nations | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / India ranks 93 in Global Corruption Index: List of most & least corrupt nations

India ranks 93 in Global Corruption Index: List of most & least corrupt nations

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Over two-thirds of the 180 ranked countries scored below 50 on the scale, indicating a prevalence of corruption.

Transparency International unveiled the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) on Tuesday, disclosing a list of the world's most corrupt countries. The report highlighted minimal progress in addressing public sector corruption, as the global average for CPI remained stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year.

The CPI evaluates nations based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). (File)

The report said, “The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International shows that most countries have made little to no progress in tackling public sector corruption.”

Over two-thirds of the 180 ranked countries scored below 50 on the scale, indicating a prevalence of corruption. The CPI evaluates nations based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The report added, “According to the Rule of Law Index, the world is experiencing a decline in the functioning of justice systems. Countries with the lowest scores in this index are also scoring very low on the CPI, highlighting a clear connection between access to justice and corruption. Both authoritarian regimes and democratic leaders undermining justice contribute to increasing impunity for corruption and, in some cases, even encourage it by removing consequences for wrongdoers.”

Which are the least corrupt countries?

  • For the sixth consecutive year, Denmark secures the top position on the index with a score of 90 due to its “well-functioning justice systems”.
  • Following closely, Finland and New Zealand hold the second and third positions with scores of 87 and 85, respectively.
  • This year, the top 10 countries on the index include Norway (84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), the Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78).

Which are the most corrupt countries?

  • Taking the bottom spots in the index are Somalia (11), Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16). These countries are all affected by protracted crises, primarily armed conflicts.
  • Nicaragua (17), North Korea (17), Haiti (17), Equatorial Guinea (17), Turkmenistan (18), and Libya (18) are the subsequent lowest performers on the index.

Countries that declined and improved on the index

  • Since 2018, the CPI scores of 12 countries have notably decreased. Among them are countries of various income levels, including low and middle-income nations like El Salvador (31), Honduras (23), Liberia (25), Myanmar (20), Nicaragua (17), Sri Lanka (34), and Venezuela (13). Additionally, upper-middle and high-income economies such as Argentina (37), Austria (71), Poland (54), Turkey (34), and the United Kingdom (71) have also experienced a decline in their CPI scores.
  • During the same period, eight countries witnessed improvements in their Corruption Perceptions Index scores. These countries include Ireland (77), South Korea (63), Armenia (47), Vietnam (41), the Maldives (39), Moldova (42), Angola (33), and Uzbekistan (33).

Where does India stand?

In the CPI, India secured the 93rd position with a score of 39, according to the Transparency International report. India's overall score remained relatively stable, as it was 40 in 2022, securing the 85th position.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, with a score of 29, and Sri Lanka (34) grappled with their respective debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the report said.

Among India's neighbours, Afghanistan and Myanmar scored 20, China scored 42, Japan scored 73 and Bangladesh scored 24.

Follow Us On