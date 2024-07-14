'India stands with American people’: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge react to attack on Donald Trump

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday condemned the attack on ex-US President Donald Trump, and called for the ‘strongest possible condemnation of such acts.' TOPSHOT - Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)

“I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Wishing him a swift and complete recovery,” the ex-Congress chief posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated in October 1984 while serving as the Prime Minister of India. Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress leader's father, was assassinated in May 1991 as an ex-Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that he was ‘appalled’ by the shooting incident.

“Deeply appalled by the attack on former US President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn this henious act. Such violence has no place in any Democracy and civilised society. As India stands with the American people, we offer our deepest condolences (to) the family of the deceased,” Kharge wrote on the social media platform.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed ‘concern’ for his ‘friend,’ the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for November's US presidential election.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery," PM Modi wrote on X.

The business tycoon-turned-politician, 78, was shot at while addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While largely 'fine,' he took a hit to his right ear; one rally attendee was killed as well, while two other audience members were also injured. Thomas Matthew Cook, the suspected 20-year-old gunman, was neutralised by snipers of the Secret Service.

In the November elections, Trump is likely to face his successor in the Oval Office, Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated the then-US President in the previous elections four years ago.