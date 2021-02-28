India to vaccinate elderly population from March 1. Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens
India, like many countries, has now shifted its focus from vaccinating only healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the virus. The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.
Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday, according to the data compiled at the University of Oxford under 'Our World in Data' project.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
Here is the status of the elderly population with respect to Covid vaccines, in other countries
- The United States that has vaccinated a total of 72.81 million people against the coronavirus has also vaccinated its senior citizens. Minneapolis in the US has so far vaccinated 42 per cent of the population aged 65 years and older and was planning to step into the next phase which is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population aged above 65 years.
- France started its vaccination programme in December last year and has also entered the next phase of vaccination this week. Numerous healthcare workers and people above the age of 75 years have been inoculated since then. France this week has started rolling out vaccine doses for vulnerable people within the age group of 45-60 years through family doctors. France has vaccinated around 4.48 million people, as of February 27.
- Ghana has received 600,000 vaccine doses through the first shipment of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) vaccine sharing scheme COVAX. It plans to vaccinate healthcare workers, people with health care conditions and those above the age of 60 years in the first segment of the inoculation drive.
- Another African nation, Senegal has also launched its vaccination campaign after receiving China's Sinopharm this week and plans to inoculate people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and people with comorbidities in the initial drive.
- In Germany, while the elderly people were kept first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, the hesitation against the vaccine has prompted authorities to use unused vaccines for people between the age of 18 to 64 years.
- Israel which claims to have vaccinated over 53 per cent of its total population has vaccinated its elderly population. 80 per cent of the people aged 60 years and above have got two doses of the coronavirus vaccines, as reported by ABC News. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now planning to vaccinate all Israelis above 16 years of age before March-end.
- The UK also entered the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday as the National Health Services (NHS) started calling people above the age of 60 years to book their jabs in the nearest vaccination centres, pharmacy or general practitioners. About 2 million people aged 60-64 years will be invited as much of the population above the age of 64 years have been vaccinated.
- Russia has in December approved its coronavirus vaccination Sputnik V for the people aged above 60 years.
- China, however, is different in the pattern described above. The country is focussing more on vaccinating people aged 18 to 59 years of age who have the capability to spread the disease faster. Some provincial governments are not inoculating senior citizens, reportedly due to safety concerns, saying they were included in the clinical trial, as reported by VOA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in CPAC 2021 speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MyHeritage offers new AI tool to turn photos of the dead into ‘creepy’ videos
- The firm admitted that the results of the feature can be controversial, adding that it’s “hard to stay indifferent to this technology.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get any of 3 vaccines, Fauci urges Americans after FDA nod to J& J shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’
- On Saturday, a second former aide accused Cuomo of harassment, according to the New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser, said Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life and made what she interpreted as sexual overtures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants have died at sea off Libya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci worried that US coronavirus cases will stick at 70,000 a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brief history of CPAC that continues to maintain influence over US Conservatives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar’s deadliest day since military coup leaves at least 18 dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin Nasa scientist controlling Perseverance rover from his London flat
- The mission control is at Nasa’s jet propulsion laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, where the Perseverance rover was built.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox