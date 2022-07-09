India, US, Australia issue joint statement on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

The leaders of Australia, India and the US issued a rare joint statement on Saturday to mourn the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, describing him as a transformative leader for Japan’s relations with their countries.

In their statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said they will honour Abe’s memory by enhancing their efforts to ensure a peaceful and prosperous region.

“We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries,” the statement said.

The three leaders recalled Abe’s pioneering work in the establishment of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the US, and in pushing a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the statement said.

“Our hearts are with the people of Japan – and Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida – in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region,” it added.

Abe was shot and seriously injured by a former personnel of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force while delivering an election campaign speech in Nara city on Friday. He died hours later in hospital. India declared a day of state mourning on Saturday to pay tribute to Abe, who played a major role in elevation of India-Japan relations and enhancing cooperation in numerous fields.

In a message issued on Friday, Modi described Abe as “a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator”. Modi, who first met Abe while visiting Japan as the chief minister of Gujarat, said the Japanese leader made an “immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.

In Washington, Biden visited the Japanese embassy to lay flowers and sign a condolence book. He wrote: “I had the honor to get to know the Prime Minister when I hosted him at the vice president’s residence and when I visited with him in Japan...A man of peace and judgement – he will be missed.”

In a message posted on Twitter, Japan’s ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki, said: “Truly grateful for and deeply touched by countless warm messages we received from Indian and Bhutanese friends on the sudden and tragic death of former PM Abe Shinzo. Hope his soul rests in peace. Will carry on his great legacy to further advance our bilateral friendships.”