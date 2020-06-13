e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indian-American elected as Biden’s delegate for August convention

Indian-American elected as Biden’s delegate for August convention

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Wisconsin in August would formally nominate Biden, 77, as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
As a strong supporter of Biden, Bhutoria has been instrumental in bringing together the issues of Asian Americans to forefront.
As a strong supporter of Biden, Bhutoria has been instrumental in bringing together the issues of Asian Americans to forefront.(@ajainb/Twitter)
         

Indian-American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been elected as a delegate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the party’s national convention in August.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Wisconsin in August would formally nominate Biden, 77, as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

In the presidential elections, Biden will challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump, 73, who is seeking re-election.

On the National Finance Committee for the former vice president, Bhutoria is a prominent national bundler for the Democratic Party.

He was elected as a Biden Delegate for the California District 17th National Convention District-Level Caucus this week. The election was held through online ballot.

As a strong supporter of Biden, Bhutoria has been instrumental in bringing together the issues of Asian Americans to forefront. He is working with the DNC to have the Democratic Party website translated into Asian American languages.

Also on Asian American Pacific Islander Leadership Council for Biden, Bhutoria is bringing together the Asian Americans to vote for him, primarily South Asians.

He worked on the National Finance committee for Hillary Clinton’s election in 2016, raising between USD 500 to USD 1 million.

Bhutoria has also worked with the Obama-Biden administration on many issues, including free community college initiative around the country.

The veteran Democrat served as the 47th vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama. PTI LKJ CPS AKJ CPS

tags
top news
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In