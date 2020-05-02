e-paper
Home / World News / Indian-American NGO to provide 20,000 meals to frontline health workers in NYC

Indian-American NGO to provide 20,000 meals to frontline health workers in NYC

The American India Foundation (AIF) said it has tied up with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) for organising the meals.

world Updated: May 02, 2020 11:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Over 20,000 meals will be provided to frontline workers in New York City, said an Indian-American NGO.
Over 20,000 meals will be provided to frontline workers in New York City, said an Indian-American NGO.(Reuters image)
         

An Indian-American nonprofit has announced that it will provide over 20,000 meals to frontline health workers in under-resourced hospitals and local food kitchens in New York City, Bay Area, Boston and Chicago.

The American India Foundation (AIF) said it has tied up with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) for organising the meals.

“As the impact of Covid-19 continues to evolve, frontline healthcare workers in both the US and in India are serving an important role in the fight against the pandemic, requiring our support now more than ever,” said AIF CEO Nishant Pandey. This collaboration is the latest as part of the AIF’s Covid-19 Response through which it is serving more than 1,00,000 vulnerable people -- including migrant workers in India -- from the economic and social fallout.

“AIF is happy to be teaming up with WCK to provide daily meals to hospitals, and long-term care facilities throughout New York City, Bay Area, Boston and Chicago. Through this initiative, we want to show our gratitude towards the frontline health workers in the US,” he said.

This partnership will also help the local economy and jobs by supporting local kitchens and restaurants, Pandey said.

World Central Kitchen, an international not-for-profit organisation founded by chef José Andrés, provides food to communities in times of crisis.

“To provide meals for the tireless and brave medical professionals working on the front lines of this crisis, as well as to meal centers who need assistance more than ever, is truly an honour,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

