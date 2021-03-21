Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd. List of top 20 groups
- The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
Immigrant families tend to be more stable than native-born Americans, and Indian American families lead the communities in terms of marriage stability, according to a report published in early March by a US-based think tank. After analysing the census data, the Institute of Family Studies (IFS), which advocates for strengthening marriage and family life, said that 72% of immigrants with children are still in their first marriage, while the share among native-born Americans is just 60%.
Wendy Wang, director of research at the IFS, highlighted the relatively higher marriage rates and lower divorce rates of immigrants in general. She wrote that for every 1,000 unmarried immigrants aged 18 to 64 in 2019, 59 got married, adding that the corresponding number for native-born Americans stood at 39. On the other hand, the divorce rate among native-born Americans remained relatively higher than among immigrants.
“Only 13 out of 1000 married immigrants ages 18-64 got a divorce in 2019, compared with 20 out of 1000 among native-born Americans of same age,” the report said.
Wang noted that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability. According to their analysis of the 2019 American community survey, around 94% of first-generation Indian immigrants with children are stably married. The share of Indian Americans who got remarried is around 4%, while only 2% of Indian immigrants with children remains unmarried.
Immigrant families from other parts of Asia, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Taiwan, Korea, China, and Japan, also have greater family stability than native-born Americans. Immigrants from the Middle East and South America also enjoy a relatively higher level of family stability, the report said.
Here’s the list of top 20 immigrant groups in the US leading in marriage stability:
1. India - 94%
2. Bangladesh - 90%
3. Pakistan - 87%
4. Taiwan - 86%
5. Korea - 85%
6. China - 84%
7. Japan - 83%
8. Poland - 80%
9. Iran - 78%
10. Canada - 78%
11. Ukraine - 77%
12. Vietnam - 77%
13. Philippines - 76%
14. United Kingdom - 74%
15. Brazil - 73%
16. Germany - 72%
17. Venezuela - 72%
18. Nigeria - 71%
19. Russia - 68%
20. Mexico - 68%
Georgia shootings: Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
- Waiting periods are required in just 10 states and the District of Columbia, although several states are considering legislation this year to impose them.
Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd: Report
- The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
220 Chinese boats have encroached in South China Sea: Philippines
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.
Explained: How UK is carrying out online census with focus on gender identity
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits
- Republican state lawmakers are considering bills that would restrict access to the ballot, including by curtailing or eliminating mail-in and early voting, and imposing new ID requirements.
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs
- On Saturday, health officials convened in the capital as they looked for ways to increase ICU bed capacity in order to avoid a looming shortage.
German Covid case rate hits 2 month high with leaders set to meet
Chinese health officials urge unhurried public to get vaccinated against Covid
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a US warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post.