Indian bus carrying 40 passengers plunges into river in Nepal

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district on Friday, ANI reported, citing the Nepal Police. Indian bus carrying 40 passengers plunges into a river in Nepal

DSP Deepkumar Raya from the district police office in Tanahun said that the bus was lying on the river bank.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun said.

The bus was heading towards Kathmandu from Pokhara.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.