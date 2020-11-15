e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indian couple in UAE hosts ‘drive-by wedding ceremony’ due to Covid-19

Indian couple in UAE hosts ‘drive-by wedding ceremony’ due to Covid-19

Though the Dubai government has given the green signal to host socially distanced ceremonies, the couple decided to stick to their drive-by reception plan.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
The couple said that the idea was “very well received” by their friends and relatives.
The couple said that the idea was “very well received” by their friends and relatives.(Getty Images)
         

An Indian couple in the UAE has organised a “drive-by wedding ceremony” where guests were allowed to wish them from their cars only, in a bid to maintain social distancing due to the Covid-19, a media report said.

Muhammed Jazem and Almas Ahmed from Kerala first had their ‘Nikah’ then they stood under a flower arch outside their home in Dubai for a socially-distanced wedding reception, Khaleej Times reported.

The couple’s family members and friends, who could not attend the marriage, stopped their cars outside the newlyweds’ home and wished them.

“We asked our guests to stop only for a few moments, give us their best wishes, take a picture and then they could drive away,” Jazem said.

“We instructed them not to step out of the car, to keep moving to avoid traffic, and not pull over,” he said.

Jazem and Almas, who grew up in the UAE, had an arranged marriage.

Jazem, an aeronautical engineer with Emirates Airline, said that since their parents and many of their relatives are elderly, they did not want to have a big event because they fall under the high-risk category.

Almas, a final-year medical student, said that they were inspired by similar wedding receptions hosted in the UK.

Though the Dubai government has given the green signal to host socially distanced ceremonies, the couple decided to stick to their drive-by reception plan.

Fortunately, there was not much traffic on the day.

The couple said that the idea was “very well received” by their friends and relatives.

“People were playing music and cheering us from their cars during the drive-by. They would stay in the car, take a picture, wish us and leave,” the newlyweds added.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In