Indian embassy in France vouches for stronger bilateral ties in New Year message

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:19 IST

India-France partnership will go stronger in the coming years, stated Indian Embassy in France on Friday.

“Wishing everyone a healthy&prosperous #NewYear; looking forward for stronger India-France partnership; for health, economic recovery, stable international world order& peaceful world.#NewYear2021 @MEAIndia @JawedAshraf5 @Indian_Embassy @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @PMOIndia @FranceinIndia,” tweeted the Embassy.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have remarkably deepened strategically in recent years. Recently, the Indian Ambassador’s Group said brutal terrorist attacks in France by Islamic fundamentalists have implications for all democratic countries based on pluralism and rule of law and India stands with Paris at “this difficult moment” and fully supports the French government on this issue.

They said India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades and is especially sensitive to issues of terrorism.

Moreover, France is the first country with which we initiated a strategic dialogue after our 1998 nuclear tests when France refused to impose any bilateral sanctions on us and displayed a far greater understanding of India’s security compulsions compared to other countries.

The induction of Rafale fighter jets in Indian Air Force is a glaring example of this strategic tie. (ANI)