Indian Embassy in UAE shares update on flight resumptions: 'Limited non-scheduled flights started'

The Indian Embassy stated in the advisory that all Indian Nationals in the UAE should stay “vigilant, calm.” "In view of the prevailing situation in the United Arab Emirates and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," it said.

It also said that the UAE authorities have announced a waiver of overstay fines for visitors whose tourist and visit visas have expired.

"In view of the exceptional circumstances, the airspace and regular scheduled flight operations continue to be temporarily suspended. However, the Indian and the UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of the relevant authorities. The stranded Indian nationals may avail of these flights by contacting their respective airlines," it wrote.

About passport and consular services The Indian Embassy also spoke about the passport and consular services. "For those stranded after 28 February and whose visas have expired, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Custom & Port Authority (ICP) have announced a waiver of overstay fines for visitors (tourist/visit visas) and others unable to depart due to these exceptional circumstances," it added.

"The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally," it also wrote.

Additionally, the advisory also stated 24x7 helpline numbers for the Indian Nationals in the UAE. "For any query and concern, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following 24x7 helplines: Toll-free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp: 971 543090571. The query can be raised through email to pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in," the advisory read.

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy stressed that the Indian Government is making efforts to ensure the safety of Indians abroad, underlining that the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

"The Government of India continues to attach the highest importance to the safety and well-being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure the well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE," the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, the Embassy and the Consulate will continue to issue updates and advisories through their website and social media handles.

This comes after the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.