Indian envoy to UK responds to criticism over purchase of Russian oil: 'Can't switch off its economy'

Over the past month, India, along with China and Brazil, has been at the centre of criticism from the West, mainly the US, for its purchase of Russian oil.(PTI)

As the war in Ukraine rages on, several Western countries, led by the United States, have called out India and other nations for their purchase of Russian oil and other trade practices. In response to this criticism, Indian high commissioner to the UK said a country “can't just switch off its economy”.

Speaking to UK-based Times Radio last week, the Indian envoy Vikram K Doraiswami stated that while the West is criticising India for buying Russian oil, many European countries "continue to buy rare earth mineral from the same countries it does not want India to buy from."

"Europe continues to buy rare earths from the same country they don't want India to buy oil from. You don't think that's a little odd?" he asked the journalist.

The envoy further explained that India and Russia's "energy relationship" only started after New Delhi was displaced from other sources.

"So we've been displaced out of the energy market largely, and the costs have gone up. We are the third-largest consumer of energy in the world. We import over 80% of our product. What would you have us do? Switch off our economy," said Doraiswami.

"We also see around us relationships that other countries maintain for their own convenience with countries that are a source of difficulty for us. Do we ask you to come up with a little test of loyalty?" he said, adding that many Western nations did not sell India weapons, but would sell them to neighbouring countries, which would then use the same weapons to attack India.

India slammed for close ties with Russia

Over the past month, India, along with China and Brazil, has been at the centre of criticism from the West, mainly the US, for its purchase of Russian oil.

US president Donald Trump has warned India and other BRICS nations of additional tariffs if the countries did not stop its trade with Russia. A similar warning was echoed by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who warned of 100 percent tariffs against India, China and Brazil if they did not pressure Russia to arrive at a ceasefire deal with Ukraine in 50 days.

US senator and Trump aide Lindsey Graham has also been a vocal critic of India's ties with Russia and warned New Delhi, China and others of “stern tariffs” from Trump.

“Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India, and Brazil. Those three countries buy about 80 per cent of cheap Russian oil, and that's what keeps (Vladimir) Putin's war machine going. So, President Trump is going to put a 100 per cent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” Graham told FOX News.