‘Make the call…’: NATO chief's 100% tariff warning for India, China and Brazil over Russian trade

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte has issued a new warning to countries engaging in trade and business with Russia. Warning of 100 per cent tariffs and more sanctions, the NATO chief focused on India, China and Brazil as he called on the three countries to halt trade. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned India, China and Brazil of secondary sanctions if a peace deal for Ukraine was not made in the next 50 days. (AP)

Rutte's remarks come after his meeting with US President Donald Trump, who recently expressed his growing frustration and disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting with Rutte, Trump issued a 50-day deadline for Vladimir Putin to implement a peace deal with Ukraine and end the four-year war.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the NATO chief warned of secondary sanctions and 100 per cent tariffs for buyers of Russian exports unless a peace deal was reached in the next 50 days.

"My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," said Rutte.

Focusing on the BRICS nations, Rutte urged India, China and Brazil to "make the phone call to Putin."

"Tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," the former Dutch leader added.

When it comes to the Ukraine war, Trump has not name-dropped India, China and Brazil before. But the US president has warned countries doing business with Russia of sanctions. US senators are also currently pushing for a bill which ensures 500 percent tariffs on nations trading with Moscow.

This latest warning for India, China and Brazil comes after US president Trump warned of additional tariffs on BRICS member states for their alleged “anti-American policies.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump warned the 10 state regional bloc of an additional 10 percent tariff, a day after the bloc criticised the US' and Israel's attacks on Iran and its nuclear facilities.