‘If we don’t have a deal…': Trump gives Russia 50-day deadline on Ukraine War

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a warning for Russia, urging for the resolution of its war with Ukraine. The US President had earlier said that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday.

Trump warned of “severe tariffs” if there was no deal on the issue in 50 days. “…if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent,” Trump said.

The US President said that these would be “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia's remaining trade partners.

Trump, who met NATO chief Mark Rutte at the White House, said he was “very, very unhappy”.

This comes amid Trump's evident frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has stepped up large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine over the past few weeks.

“I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy,” Trump said about Putin on Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, reached Kyiv, as per a senior Ukrainian official.

Trump has confirmed that the US is sending Ukraine Patriot air defense missiles to help it against Russian aerial attacks. He said that the European Union would pay the US for “various pieces of very sophisticated” weaponry being supplied to Ukraine.

While the EU is not permitted to buy weapons, member countries purchase and send weapons to Ukraine, similar to NATO.

Trump's relations with Putin had for a long time been friendly, with the latter repeatedly claiming that Russia was ready to agree to a peace deal. On the other hand, Trump had called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections”.

However, as Russia continued attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, Trump in a social media post said that Putin “ has gone absolutely CRAZY!”.

He further said he was “disappointed” with Putin, adding, “I thought he was somebody that meant what he said.” “He’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” Trump added.