Indian jailed in UK for fatal car crash, faces deportation

Varanjot Singh-Kandola, whose reckless driving under the influence of alcohol led to a crash and the death of his girlfriend in January, has been jailed for seven and a half years in Britain and faces deportation to India.

An Indian citizen, Singh-Kandola, 27, was driving his girlfriend Tanvi Makwana, 25, on January 13 from Wolverhampton to Loughborough in the East Midlands, but lost control of his car while driving over the speed limit. Makwana died on the spot while he lost consciousness.

The Leicester Crown Court was told that after the accident Singh-Kandola planned to flee the country, buying a one-way ticket to India a few days before he was to be interviewed by the police. The Leicestershire police became aware of his plan and arrested him.

Singh-Kandola admitted to causing death by careless driving and failing to give permission for a laboratory test on a blood specimen. Neil Bannister, the prosecuting lawyer, said he and Makwana had been in a relationship for just over a year.

“In the early morning of Saturday, January 13 this year you drove a vehicle in such a way that you caused the death of your then girlfriend, Tanvi Makwana. She was only 25. She had a bright future ahead of her,” judge Nicholas Dean quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying during the sentencing on Thursday.

“In my judgement you were seriously impaired by alcohol at the time you were driving… The reality may be that when you’ve served your sentence, or whilst serving it, you will be deported to India.”

Paul Prior, the lawyer representing Singh-Kandola, said: “It’s accepted his speed led him to lose control and cause the death of his girlfriend, which he regrets deeply. He accepts he was going too fast for the road.

“He is an Indian national and came to this country in 2011 and was looked after by his aunt and uncle. He was hoping to build a life in this country which won’t happen now because he’ll be deported back to India.”

Paul Bingham of Leicestershire police added: “Singh-Kandola admitted and has been sentenced for causing the death of miss Makwana by careless driving. This was aggravated by the fact he refused to allow the analysis of a blood sample taken from him at the hospital.

“The defendant’s extremely poor manner of driving on the day of the incident cost a young woman her life and my thoughts and sympathies remain with the family of miss Makwana.”