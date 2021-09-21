Indian PM Narendra Modi to meet Joe Biden on Sept 24

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold their first bilateral meeting on Friday (Sept 24), ahead of the first ever in-person summit of leaders of the Quad at the White House in Washington DC on the same day.

Narendra Modi will then leave for New York where he will address the UN General Assembly on Saturday (Sept 25) as the first speaker of the day.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, meantime, arrives in New York on Monday for meetings that include the G-20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan and G-4 on UNSC expansion.

The White House announced the Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral meeting on Monday as part of the US president’s scheduled meetings for the week. The prime minister is also expected to meet Vice-President Kamala Harris but there have been no announcements of it yet, by either side.

These will be Narendra Modi’s first in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He has met Joe Biden before, on his first visit to the US as prime minister in 2014. Joe Biden was vice-president at the time, in the administration of President Barack Obama. Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris have never met but have spoken on phone before.

After the bilateral, Narendra Modi and Joe Biden will join Australia’s Scott Morrison and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga at the first in-person summit of Quad leaders that is being hosted by the US president at the White House. Joe Biden and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga are slated to hold a bilateral after the Quad summit.

The four leaders had held their first Quad summit virtually in March, and it was also hosted by the American president.

At the in-person summit, they are expected to discuss the ongoing pandemic and their joint efforts to boost global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Among other things, they will announce an agreement to work together on the safety of the supply chain on semiconductors, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave Washington DC later in the evening (Friday) for New York city, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, as the first speaker of the day.

Narendra Modi last addressed the UNGA in-person in 2019 as the 2020 meetings were held virtually amidst a raging Covid-19 pandemic that had hit New York state and city the hardest in the United States at the time turning them into ground zero of the worst public health crisis faced by the world in more than 100 years.