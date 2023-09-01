News / World News / Indian-origin former minister in Singapore wins presidential election

Indian-origin former minister in Singapore wins presidential election

Reuters |
Sep 01, 2023 10:37 PM IST

The winning candidate has been a popular politician, having scored several landslide victories in parliamentary elections.

A former member of Singapore's ruling party on Saturday won the race to become the city-state's president, in a election seen as a barometer of public sentiment on the government's performance amid economic challenges and a streak of high-profile scandals.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, won 70.4% of votes, the elections department said, to become Singapore's head of state. The country is a parliamentary democracy and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the head of government.

Tharman has been a popular politician, having scored several landslide victories in parliamentary elections, including the biggest margin of votes in the general election in 2020 as a PAP member.

He resigned from the party earlier this year and emphasised his independence during his campaign for the presidency.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out