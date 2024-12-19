Indian-origin man jailed for killing mother in UK's Leicester: ‘Deeply disturbing case’

A 48-year-old man of Indian origin has been found guilty of murdering his mother in UK's Leicester and sentenced to life. A mugshot of convicted murderer Sindeep Singh.(Leicestershire Police )

Sindeep Singh was awarded the sentence after a 16-day trial at Leicester Crown Court. The sentence includes a minimum term of 31 years behind bars before parole.

He was arrested after the Leicestershire Police discovered the deceased, Bhajan Kaur, on May 13.

Kaur, 76, was found in her family home in Leicester with significant injuries to her head and face. Police officers, who arrived at the scene, also found that ground in the rear garden had been dug up, creating a large hole.

“This was a deeply disturbing case which uncovered the lengths Singh went to, to cover his tracks,” said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team.

“After killing his mother, Singh went out and bought a sack barrow and spade to dig up the garden. He intended burying Mrs Kaur’s body but was disturbed before he could do that. The house had been cleaned and there was a very strong smell of disinfectant. There was clear evidence showing the planning after her death,” he said.

According to the police, Singh initially gave false details about claimed to have no knowledge about the death of her mother.

However, during the investigation, it emerged that he had been seen leaving the property within minutes of the call to the police.

The police also established that Singh acted following several arguments over the ownership of the family home, which he believed had been left to him by his late father.

“This has been an extremely distressing and challenging time for Mrs Kaur’s family, they have been left devastated at the loss of their dear mother. They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings,” Detective Sinki said.

“It is unfortunate that this case ended with a trial and the family had to sit through the proceedings and listen to the details of Mrs Kaur’s final moments. This is in no way easy for them – they’ve lost a loved one and will now have to live with the fact that Mrs Kaur’s life was taken by one of their own,” he added.

During the trial, the court was apprised that Kaur previously reported Singh for his behaviour, and he was even arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and was released on bail.

The investigation also revealed that Singh had been living in his car on the driveway of the home, and on the day of the murder, Kaur had let him into the house.