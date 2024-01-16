Indian-origin Man Sentenced to Jail for duping Football Association of Singapore

An Indian-origin former senior official of the Football Association of Singapore was sentenced to 55 weeks of imprisonment on Tuesday for exploiting his position to ensure that the organisation’s supply contracts were awarded to companies linked to him or his wife, according to a media report. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had seized these profits, which would be returned to the FAS.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy director Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh had dishonestly induced the sport's governing body to disburse SGD 609,380 (USD 456,000), from which he and his wife, Asya Kirin Kames, made a profit of SGD 127,896 (USD 82,121), The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Rikram, 43, had pleaded guilty on Jan 3 to 15 cheating charges. Another 30 charges were considered during sentencing, the report said.

Asya, 36, was earlier handed 46 charges, mainly for cheating. On Jan 16, all of her charges were withdrawn, and she was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal. This means she cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The reasons for this move were not disclosed in court, the report said.